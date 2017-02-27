Donut shop helps North Texas boy bake cookies for sick teacher

- The 6-year-old North Texas boy who has been baking cookies to support his sick teacher now has some help.

Kiptin Fitgerald and his Frisco ISD teacher, Ashley Moore, were featured on Good Day FOX 4 two weeks ago. They talked about a how Kiptin raised nearly $2,000 in a few weeks by selling homemade cookies.

He said he got the idea after seeing his teacher smile when he brought her fresh-baked cookies in the hospital. He wanted to help her pay her bills so she could focus on her fight against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“He then came over with an envelope and I was absolutely shocked. And we cried and… the world needs more Kiptins,” Moore said. “We wanted to share this story because there’s so much bad in the world right now and he is just 6 years old. And he’s been amazing.”

Kiptin’s mom posted an update Sunday on Facebook. She said the homemade cookie orders doubled because of the media coverage. She and Kiptin were baking nearly every day after school and on the weekends to fill the orders one dozen at a time.

Thankfully the owners of The Donut Kitchen in McKinney heard about their story and offered to let them bake in their kitchen during off hours.

“Tonight Kiptin and I were able to do about 40 dozen cookies in just a few hours that would have tekn us days to complete,” Colleen Smith Fitzgerald said.

For more information about Mrs. Moore's cancer fight, visit https://mrsashleymoore.wordpress.com/2017/02/10/the-heart-of-a-6-year-old/. To order cookies, you can reach out to Kiptin’s mom at www.facebook.com/colleen.smithfitzgerald.