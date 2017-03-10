Mom captures 3-year-old boy comforting terminally ill infant brother

PERTH, Australia - Published March 09, 2017
A mother of two who was expecting to find her sons creating a mess on a recent vacation instead found her pre-school-aged son comforting his terminally ill infant brother, and captured the moment on camera. Sheryl Blanksby, who blogs and Instagrams under the name Ms. Chikee, said she overheard her 3-year-old son William telling his brother Thomas that “everything is OK.”
“#Throwback to when we were on our holiday,” Blanksby, of Perth Australia, wrote in the March 6 post. “I was getting ready in the bathroom and husband was in the kitchen. The kids were quiet, especially Mr. preschooler. You know the rules about when kids are quiet.”
Blanksby wrote that she tiptoed into the room armed with her camera and prepared to find her younger son covered in a mess.
“I was expecting my baby to be covered in Nutella or something but instead I saw this. My preschooler is telling his baby brother ‘Kuya (big brother) is here. Everything is OK.’ #myboys #bestbigbrother #documentinglittlemoments #mybabyloves #heartandsoul #luckymummy.”
