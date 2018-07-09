3 charged over alleged Snapchat video of dying stroke patient titled 'The End'

- Three women who worked at a senior living facility in Georgia were charged on Friday over their alleged role in a Snapchat video that involved a dying 76-year-old stroke patient.

The clip, which according to police was titled “The End,” featured Jorden Lanah Bruce, 21, Mya Janai Moss, 21, and Lizeth Jocelyn Cervantes Ramirez, 19, allegedly using a vape and using profanities while ignoring the patient.

The three, who were working at Bentley Senior Living Facility in Jefferson, were reportedly sent to monitor the unnamed patient on June 13 while waiting for hospice to arrive, WSB-TV reported.

“It was going to be an extensive time before the hospice nurse could be there, so these three employees were supposed to closely monitor the patient,” a Jefferson Police Department detective told the news outlet.

Instead, police said another employee reported seeing a clip posted to the social media app featuring the accused women smoking a vape pen, and using profanities while making obscene gestures at the camera.

