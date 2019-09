- While Antonio Brown's professional football career may be over or on hold, it looks like he's heading back to school.

Brown posted on his Instagram story a photo of his classes for the fall semester at Central Michigan University with the message, "Back to school."

According to Detroit Free Press, the all-pro wide receiver re-enrolled and is taking online classes at the college where he played three seasons.

"Antonio Brown is currently enrolled in online degree complete coursework at Central Michigan University," the college's spokeswoman Heather Smith told the news outlet. "He does not attend classes on a CMU campus. His online courses began last week,"

Brown was released from the New England Patriots Friday in the wake of another sexual assault allegation against him.

The Patriots signed Brown after his highly publicized breakup with the Oakland Raiders, Fox News reports.