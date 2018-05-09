Bei Bei the panda falls from tree at Smithsonian's National Zoo in DC (VIDEO)

- One of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s most beloved pandas took quite the tumble from a tree.

Bei Bei was seen going “out on a limb” when it snapped.

The zoo reports that Bei Bei is OK and says giant pandas are built for climbing and can withstand falls.

After falling, Bei Bei was quick to dust himself off and immediately climb back up.

You can watch Bei Bei’s tumble in the video player above, courtesy of the Smithsonian's National Zoo.