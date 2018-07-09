Boy battling brain cancer gets special World Cup trophy

Posted: Jul 09 2018 03:58AM PDT

Updated: Jul 09 2018 12:13PM PDT

ENGLAND - A brave little boy from England has earned himself a very special trophy. 

Last Thursday, Ben Williams, 5, completed six weeks of radiotherapy at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham. 

He was unable to walk and talk before his treatment. Then, a week ago he asked for the World Cup. So, the hospital decided to make his dream come true. After completing treatment, Ben was awarded with a replica World Cup trophy.

"This young lion deserves the World Cup for his bravery," said Liam Herbert, a specialist pediatric radiographer.

The heartwarming story spread quickly, and England striker Harry Kane gave Ben a special shout-out on Twitter, calling the child an inspiration. 

"Carry on fighting and we'll do everything we can on Saturday to keep a smile on your face," Kane said ahead of England's World Cup quarterfinal win over Sweden.

England has to win two more games to bring the World Cup home.

