Decatur father convicted of drowning adopted autistic son

- A DeKalb county jury has convicted a Decatur father of murdering his adopted autistic son.

The jury found 44-year-old Leon Williams guilty of holding 10-year-old Kentae Williams underwater in a bathtub until he drowned in April of 2017.

Neighbors reported hearing Williams yelling at the boy about his behavior and threatening him right before the killing.

Williams initially blamed Kentae for the death, citing "self-harming" behavior. He later admitted to striking Kentae with a belt several times, holding him underwater, and causing burns to his feet, but he argued the death was accidental.

Prosecutors argued the death was intentional and a witness heard Williams tell Kentae, "You're going to die tonight."

The judge will sentence Williams on Aug. 3.

He faces between 47 years and life without parole in prison.

