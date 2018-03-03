Falling mirror kills 2-year-old girl, officials say

- Police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl died following an accident at a Payless ShoeSource store in Riverdale, according to officials.

Riverdale Police tell FOX 5 Atlanta a mounted mirror fell on top of the child Friday around 8 p.m. at the store on GA Highway 85. Officers and the city's fire department responded to the scene. Medics rushed the child to the hospital where she died, according to a police spokesperson.

Relatives of the victim, Ifrah Siddique, spoke with FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell near the store Saturday afternoon.

"I feel dead like I am no more ... that was my little girl," said Mohsin Siddique, the child's father.

The store is located in a strip mall. Latisha Culpatrick works at the MetroPCS store next door. She says she ran over after the incident and called the police.

"I could hear the crash and the mom screaming. Everybody was crowded around the door. It's just tragic," Culpatrick said.

Mitchell reached out to the corporate office of Payless ShoeSource about the incident.

The company responded it "has no comment at this time."