Florida deputy helps save baby's life

- A Marion County deputy's quick actions helped save the life of a three-month-old baby after a motorist flagged him down as he was passing by.

K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix was on his way home from his shift Wednesday night around 5:30 p.m. when a motorist flagged him down while he was stopped at a light.

The sheriff's office says the motorist was panicking because the three-month-old baby boy named Kingston was unresponsive.

The deputy quickly pulled around to the woman's car and began to perform life-saving measures on the child.

When the baby wasn't responding, Deputy Nix radioed dispatch to say he was just a half-mile from Ocala Regional Medical Center and couldn't wait for paramedics, so he put the child in his patrol car and rushed him to the hospital.

Medical personnel began treating the baby and the baby is now doing well and will make a full recovery.

The sheriff's office did not release details on what caused the baby to become unresponsive.

Doctors say that because of K9 Deputy Nix's actions, Baby Kingston is alive today. "We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!" said the Marion County Sheriff's Office.