Massachusetts first responders rescue choking puppy

- Police officers and firefighters in Massachusetts saved the life of a choking puppy, and it was all captured on surveillance video.

Megan Vitale, a resident in North Reading, rushed into the local police station with a friend shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday. She said her 9-week-old Saint Bernard puppy, named Bodhi, was choking on food, according to a media release.

When officers entered the lobby, they said they found the puppy was not breathing, limp and unresponsive. With the help of firefighters, they repeatedly pat Bodhi on its back and did chest compressions, eventually dislodging whatever the puppy was choking on.

Firefighters provided Bodhi oxygen, and Vitale was clearly relieved. The puppy left with her, and was treated by a veterinarian.