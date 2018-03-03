Plane has to abort landing due to high winds (VIDEO)

- A scaring situation for a jet trying to land at Reagan National Airport Friday as intense winds altered the flight path so severely the pilot had to power up and abort.

Intense winds pounded the region of Virginia near Washington D.C. with wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. This particular gust of sideways wind shifted the Southwest Airlines plane so drastically that putting it all the way down was too dangerous.

Another plane attempting to take off there also fought hard against the sideways wind pushes before it finally went airborne.

The recent nor’easter storm has created havoc for airlines. It’s totaled about 3,400 flight cancelations, with Boston, New York and Philadelphia hit particularly hard.

Many airlines have waved the change fees for fliers in those areas.

