Suspect arrested following wild police chase in Phoenix

- A man is in custody Tuesday, following a wild police chase that ended near an apartment complex in Phoenix.

According to police, the suspect was arrested near 1700 W. Mountain View Avenue, and it began near the 2400 block of E. Indian School Road.

At one point, the chase involved a blue Audi sedan that was later abandoned on a road. According to police, two people were inside the Audi when it was abandoned, and both have been detained. Meanwhile, officers are still searching for a man who fled from the car in Avondale. The man may be armed.

According to police, officers had been searching for the Audi for several weeks, saying the car was taken in an armed robbery, and was then used in conjunction with a commercial burglary. The suspects, police say, fled when officers located the car.