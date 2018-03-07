Shelter pups get their own comfy chairs

- An Illinois animal shelter is helping their pups feel at home until they find a forever home.

The Knox County Humane Society in Galesburg posted video of the shelter pets snuggling up on comfortable armchairs in the kennels and put out a call for a few more.

"The shelter pets absolutely love their chairs! If anyone has any older chairs they no longer want, please think of the shelter pets!" the shelter posted on Facebook.

What happened next was a viral post with half a million shares and twelve million views, plus a shelter full of chairs. "The shelter pets send many licks and purrs of thanks!" the shelter posted along with a video of comfy chair after comfy chair in the shelter.

Those who can't donate a chair can help the shelter by purchasing something off their Amazon wish list. The shelter even gets to keep a part of the proceeds.