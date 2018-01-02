Very large great white shark pinging off Tampa Bay

- A very large great white shark is currently pinging off the coast of Tampa in the Gulf of Mexico.

The shark named "Miss Costa" was tagged in Nantucket, Massachusetts in September of 2016.

Miss Costa is a 12-foot-long 1,668 pound great white shark. Over the past 24 hours, her track shows her pinging well off the coast and then moving closer to the coast.

Over the past two years, her track shows her swimming up and down the east coast, then hanging out around South Florida, with the latest single track up the west coast of Florida and headed toward the Tampa Bay area.

"#DontFearTheFin Tampa, Florida. I'm just over here doing my thing!" Tweeted the "Miss Costa" Twitter handle early Tuesday morning.

Ocearch studies and tracks critical data related to marine life including great white and tiger sharks and works with conservation outreach and education efforts globally.

The Ocearch Global Shark Tracker shares real-time data as the sharks ping locations around the world. The sharks can be tracked online or on the Global Shark Tracker Apps available for Apple and Android.

