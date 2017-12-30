WATCH: rogue raccoon breaks into liquor store, breaks booze bottles

Photo courtesy of Parkway Wine and Liquor. Photo courtesy of Parkway Wine and Liquor.

- A rogue raccoon busted into a Tennessee liquor store and went for the top-shelf stuff, knocking over bottles of booze along the way.

Trying to explain that a raccoon is responsible for a break-in would’ve been a tall order if not for surveillance video that clearly shows the curious ‘coon climbing the shelves of the store.

The furry menace caused about $250 worth of damage, in total, but the owner says the loss is worth the laughs.

