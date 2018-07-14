Would-be robber beaten by restaurant employees

- A would-be robber in Arizona gets more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a south Tucson restaurant Wednesday.

Security video shows 20-year-old Jerry Evans Madril enters the Minidito restaurant.

Armed with a knife, Madril demands money from employees.

However, the workers were not intimidated.

At least six of them attacked the man, subduing him until police arrived.

Madril did manage to cut one employee with a box cutter, requiring 16 stitches.

The attacker, who suffered minor injuries, is now facing multiple charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault.

He is being held on $50,000 bail.