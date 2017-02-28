Deputy shot, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Shot of the scene from SkyFox Tuesday afternoon. 
 
 

 

Posted:Feb 28 2017 09:01AM PST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 12:26PM PST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - An Orange County deputy was shot on Tuesday near an apartment complex in Orlando. According to authorities the deputy was shot near the Savannah at Park Central apartment complex. At 1:20 p.m. the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted the officer was in stable condition. 

According to Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, Sgt. Richard Stelter was shot on the scene by the suspect. Upon firing, authorities returned fire mortally wounding the suspect. "According to an eye witness, the actions taken by the deputy was appropriate," Demings said. 

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to OCSO, Sgt. Stelter suffered multiple gunshot wounds, mostly to his upper extremities, but he is expected to be okay. Demings also said Sgt. Stelter has a wife and 3 children. 

In addition, a female victim was also shot, but she too is expected to be okay according to Sheriff Demings. 

Interstate 4 had to be shut down right around noon on Tuesday at Kaley Avenue as authorities gathered at the scene. 

The apartment complex is located at 2691 Charleston Town Place. That is located near the intersection of Americana Blvd. and S. John Young Parkway. 


