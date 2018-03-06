Adult film actress sues President Trump over confidentiality agreement

- Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels sued President Donald Trump in Los Angeles today, contending Trump never signed a "hush agreement" over their alleged affair, rendering the document "legally null and void."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, contends in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit that she signed the agreement on Oct. 28, 2016 -- days before Trump's presidential election. It was also signed by Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, according to the suit.

"Mr. Trump, however, did not sign the agreement, thus rendering it legally null and void and of no consequence," according to the lawsuit.

The suit contends that Trump "purposely did not sign the agreement so he could later, if need be, publicly disavow any knowledge of the hush agreement and Ms. Clifford."

The lawsuit notes that after he and Clifford signed the agreement, Cohen had $130,000 wired to a trust account of Clifford's attorney. It also states that Cohen used "intimidation and coercive tactics" in January of this year to force Clifford to sign "a false statement wherein she stated that reports of her relationship with Mr. Trump were false."

Cohen acknowledged last month that he used his own money to pay Clifford $130,000, and he was never reimbursed by Trump or the Trump campaign. He also suggested the payment was not an admission that Trump had an affair with Clifford, saying, "Just because something isn't true doesn't mean that it can't cause you harm or damage." Trump has never publicly addressed Clifford's allegations.

The lawsuit contends that she and Trump began an "intimate relationship" in summer 2006 in Lake Tahoe and continued "well into the year 2007."

"The relationship included, among other things, at least one `meeting' with Mr. Trump in a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel located within Los Angeles County," according to the lawsuit.

The suit contends that Clifford wanted to go public with details of her affair with Trump in October 2016, following the release of an "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump is heard "making lewd remarks about women."

Clifford's plans to come forward led to the intervention by Cohen and the creation of the "hush agreement," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks a court order asking that the agreement is invalid and that Clifford "is not bound by any of the duties, obligations or conditions" listed in it.

