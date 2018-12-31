< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="wi wi-night-alt-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 64°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-local" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-local" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local</a> People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports2">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/tech">Silicon Valley Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns">Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season">Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home">Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/San_Francisco__get_ready_for_thousands_o_0_7677642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month">San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns">Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season">Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home">Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month">San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/no-federal-charges-for-police-in-stephon-clark-s-fatal-shooting">No federal charges for Sacramento officers in fatal shooting of Stephon Clark</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/fancy-microplastic-with-your-tea-study-finds-that-tea-bags-release-billions-of-particles-per-cup">Fancy microplastic with your tea? Study finds that tea bags release billions of particles per cup</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns">Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season">Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home">Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/San_Francisco__get_ready_for_thousands_o_0_7677642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month">San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns">Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season">Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home">Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month">San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/no-federal-charges-for-police-in-stephon-clark-s-fatal-shooting">No federal charges for Sacramento officers in fatal shooting of Stephon Clark</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/fancy-microplastic-with-your-tea-study-finds-that-tea-bags-release-billions-of-particles-per-cup">Fancy microplastic with your tea? Study finds that tea bags release billions of particles per cup</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-launches-new-weather-app">Download the KTVU Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> About Us <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact KTVU</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story430444782" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430444782" data-article-version="1.0">New data shows Bay Area home sales slip to 9-year low</h1> </header> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430444782.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430444782");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430444782-381196083"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430444782-381196083" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/home/new-data-shows-bay-area-home-sales-slip-to-9-year-low">Daniel Montes </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 07:31PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430444782" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Home sales in the Bay Area hit a nine-year low during the month of August, according to new data released Thursday by financial services firm CoreLogic.</p> <p>The data show that last month, 7,247 homes were sold in the Bay Area, the lowest for that month since August 2010 when just 6,698 homes were sold in the region.</p> <p>"Although Bay Area home sales in August fell nearly six percent from a year earlier, the recent drop in mortgage rates likely helped temper that decline," Andrew LePage, an analyst with CoreLogic, said in a statement.</p> <p>The data also showed that for the past 13 consecutive months, sales have fallen on a year-over-year basis.</p> <p>"Some buyers no doubt remain parked on the sidelines, concerned about the possibility of buying near a price peak, and affordability remains a huge hurdle for many," LePage said.</p> <p>The median price for homes sold in the Bay Area last month was $810,000, which is down 0.7 percent from July 2019 when the price was $816,000 and down id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405550" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ok-hand-gesture-added-to-hate-symbols-database" title="'OK' hand gesture added to hate symbols database" data-articleId="430393475" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/OK%20symbol_1569515791615.jpg_7677135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/OK%20symbol_1569515791615.jpg_7677135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/OK%20symbol_1569515791615.jpg_7677135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/OK%20symbol_1569515791615.jpg_7677135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/OK%20symbol_1569515791615.jpg_7677135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'OK' hand gesture added to hate symbols database</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 09:37AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 11:00AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The "OK" hand gesture, a mass killer's bowl-style haircut and an anthropomorphic moon wearing sunglasses are among 36 new entries in a Jewish civil rights group's online database of hate symbols used by white supremacists and other far-right extremists.</p><p>The Anti-Defamation League has added the symbols to its online "Hate on Display" database , which already includes burning crosses, Ku Klux Klan robes, the swastika and many other of the most notorious and overt symbols of racism and anti-Semitism.</p><p>The New York City-based group launched the database in 2000 to help law enforcement officers, school officials and others recognize signs of extremist activity. It has grown to include nearly 200 entries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/13-year-old-student-dies-from-injuries-sustained-during-fight-at-middle-school" title="13-year-old student dies from injuries sustained during fight at middle school" data-articleId="430300024" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/1B5BB76D41494863A4F9DB0AF36D2167_1569445212629_7675971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>13-year-old student dies from injuries sustained during fight at middle school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Stringini, FOX 11 Los Angeles </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:02PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:44PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A California middle school student was declared brain dead on Tuesday from injuries sustained during a fight at school, while two other students remained in juvenile hall for their involvement in the fight. </p><p>Riverside County Sheriff's Department said 13-year-old Diego, whose last name hasn't been released, was pronounced clinically dead despite "rigorous medical intervention and treatment efforts."</p><p>"Preparations by Diego’s family are underway for organ donation to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children," the sheriff's department said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ceo-surprises-employees-with-pay-increase-to-70-000" title="CEO surprises employees with pay increase to $70,000" data-articleId="430300065" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/gravity-payments-wnyw-getty_1569444893240_7675969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dan Price, CEO and founder of Gravity Payments, recreates a ribbon-cutting with Rachel Redding, a QA analyst, for social media. (Katherine Jones/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CEO surprises employees with pay increase to $70,000</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 01:55PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 03:16PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A credit card payment processing company cut the ribbon on its new office space in Idaho with a surprise raise for its employees.</p><p>"Because we’re also excited to announce that all of our Boise employees making less than $70,000 a year will be put on a plan to increase their salaries to $70K by 2024," according to a post made Tuesday on the company's website .</p><p>Those employees would immediately receive a $10,000 increase.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_20190927015012"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_20190927005939"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_20190927003728"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-get-ready-for-thousands-of-more-e-scooters-starting-next-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/San_Francisco__get_ready_for_thousands_o_0_7677642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="San_Francisco__get_ready_for_thousands_o_0_20190926234400"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>San Francisco, get ready for thousands of more e-scooters starting next month</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/say-something-app-for-students-addresses-suicide-violence-and-safety-concerns" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Say_Something_app_for_students_addresses_0_7677698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Say Something app for students addresses suicide, violence and safety concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/new-data-shows-bay-area-home-sales-slip-to-9-year-low" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/31/Bay_Area_home_sales_slump_0_6575518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New data shows Bay Area home sales slip to 9-year low</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/fleet-of-bikes-stolen-from-nonprofit-outside-alameda-elementary-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Fleet_of_bikes_stolen_from_nonprofit_out_0_7677812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fleet of bikes stolen from nonprofit outside Alameda elementary school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/california-wildfires/santa-rosa-deals-with-mental-stress-from-peak-fire-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Santa_Rosa_deals_with_mental_stress_from_0_7677823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Santa Rosa deals with mental stress from peak fire season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/purse-snatchers-in-alameda-head-to-straight-to-elderly-victim-s-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/26/Purse_snatchers_head_straight_to_victim__0_7677735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Purse snatchers in Alameda head to straight to elderly victim's home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-weather/id778993053?mt=8">Weather App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/specials">Specials</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42CQF2cvqMw&t=6s">Strands of Truth </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fqwvaaPjtk&t=393s">Priced Out</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/housing-and-homeless">Homelessness in the Bay Area</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyRo4l0NrKIesMOY2v1Lh4RslTlsW2mML">Barbershop </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/unsolved">Unsolved </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/donate-one-warm-coat-for-winter-warmth">One Warm Coat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community/send-us-your-ideas-for-bay-area-people">Nominate a Community Hero </a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ktvu"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/KTVU"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-pinterest icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> 