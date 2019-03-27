Protestors gathered outside Mountain View City Hall Tuesday night as city leaders voted unanimously to declare a citywide shelter crisis, while also passing a motion to draft language to place restrictions on RV dwellers, telling them where they can park.
In a motion that passed 5-2, city staff will now draft an "Oversized Vehicle Parking" and "Prohibition Ordinance," draft a "Safe Parking Ordinance," streamlining the temporary use permit for churches and city-owned lots and add short-term rental assistance program review of guidelines to change qualifications.
Ahead of the vote, there was a rallying cry from RV dwellers and their supporters to city leaders, "Don't kick us out!"