San Jose Pastor Scott Wager distributes water to the homeless living on the street during this latest Bay Area heatwave.

San Jose Pastor Scott Wager distributes water to the homeless living on the street during this latest Bay Area heatwave.

- A San Jose pastor and homeless advocate is helping people living on the street deal with these high temperatures during the Bay Area's latest heat wave.

Scott Wagers is the pastor of CHAM Deliverance Ministry. Thursday morning, he and other members of the ministry delivered bottled water to the homeless throughout San Jose. They made stops at several encampments, including one at Roosevelt Park.

"Water's a lifesaver. Let's be honest, people are not thinking about the homeless today...the most vulnerable people in the city," Wagers said.

Heat can be the deadliest form of weather, so the volunteers are hoping to help save lives by keeping everyone hydrated.