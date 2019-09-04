< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story427384837" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427384837" data-article-version="1.0">SF pilot program targets homeless most in need of mental health, drug abuse services</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/homeless/sf-pilot-program-targets-homeless-most-in-need-of-mental-health-drug-abuse-services" addthis:title="SF pilot program targets homeless most in need of mental health, drug abuse services"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427384837.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427384837");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_427384837_427383241_159421"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_427384837_427383241_159421";this.videosJson='[{"id":"427383241","video":"601747","title":"SF%20pilot%20program%20targets%20homeless%20most%20in%20need%20of%20mental%20health%2C%20drug%20abuse%20services","caption":"San%20Francisco%20Mayor%20London%20Breed%20on%20Wednesday%20announced%20plans%20for%20a%20new%2C%20long-term%20approach%20to%20help%20get%20homeless%20people%20suffering%20from%20mental%20illness%20and%20substance%20abuse%20off%20the%20streets%20and%20into%20treatment.%20Christien%20Kafton%20reports%20a%20new%20review%20of%20cit","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F04%2FSF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F04%2FSF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_in_need_o_601747_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662247377%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DapmUGRxVnsuxmqVapKsHyrk_Wpw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fhomeless%2Fsf-pilot-program-targets-homeless-most-in-need-of-mental-health-drug-abuse-services"}},"createDate":"Sep 04 2019 04:23PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_427384837_427383241_159421",video:"601747",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"San%2520Francisco%2520Mayor%2520London%2520Breed%2520on%2520Wednesday%2520announced%2520plans%2520for%2520a%2520new%252C%2520long-term%2520approach%2520to%2520help%2520get%2520homeless%2520people%2520suffering%2520from%2520mental%2520illness%2520and%2520substance%2520abuse%2520off%2520the%2520streets%2520and%2520into%2520treatment.%2520Christien%2520Kafton%2520reports%2520a%2520new%2520review%2520of%2520cit",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_in_need_o_601747_1800.mp4?Expires=1662247377&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=apmUGRxVnsuxmqVapKsHyrk_Wpw",eventLabel:"SF%20pilot%20program%20targets%20homeless%20most%20in%20need%20of%20mental%20health%2C%20drug%20abuse%20services-427383241",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fhomeless%2Fsf-pilot-program-targets-homeless-most-in-need-of-mental-health-drug-abuse-services"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/homeless/sf-pilot-program-targets-homeless-most-in-need-of-mental-health-drug-abuse-services">Daniel Montes </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 04:32PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-427384837"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 04:23PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 04:36PM PDT</span></p> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427384837-427383226" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/SF_pilot_program_targets_homeless_most_i_0_7638837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427384837" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)</strong> - San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday announced plans for a new, long-term approach to help get homeless people suffering from mental illness and substance abuse off the streets and into treatment.</p><p>According to Breed, the new initiative aims to provide care for nearly 4,000 people -- identified using public health data as having the highest level of service needs and needing specialized solutions for getting healthy.</p><p>The care would come through a multi-agency pilot program that would streamline housing and health care and increase access to behavioral health services by expanding hours at the city's Behavioral Health Access Center, located at 1380 Howard St.</p><p>Breed said as part of the beginning stage of the initiative, 230 select individuals out of the 4,000 people identified as being most vulnerable will receive immediate care coordination, which includes placing <br> them in permanent supportive housing.</p><p>"We know that there's a mental health crisis here in San Francisco," Breed said during a news conference at South of Market Mental Health Services on Harrison Street.</p><p>"What I see is something that I've never seen in my lifetime in growing up in the city and that is people who are in serious, serious crisis," she said.</p><p>"And the fact is that in San Francisco, the frustration is that we have a lot of resources, we have a lot of dedicated revenues to help support people, but we have discovered that the coordination has to be better, it has to be more efficient," she said.</p><p>The initiative seeks to prevent homeless people with severe mental illness and substance abuse issues from being cycled in and out of city jails and emergency rooms and get them the care they need.</p><p>"We have to end this cycle, we have to do more and we have to be prepared to make some of the hardest decisions," she said.</p><p>According to Dr. Anton Nigusse Bland, San Francisco's newly hired Director of Mental Health Reform, the initiative is heavily based on data gathered by the city's Department of Public Health.</p><p>"We looked very closely at who used San Francisco's social and health care services in the most recent fiscal year," he said. "Out of nearly 18,000 people experiencing homeless, we found that close to 4,000 of them also have both a history of serious mental illness and of substance abuse disorder."</p><p>Although getting those most in need into treatment voluntarily may be a challenge, Bland said the new pilot program would be "relentless" in keeping track of the individuals.</p><p>"We will outreach to them, wherever they are," he said.</p><p>Yolanda Morrissette, a recovering addict who was able to overcome her struggles thanks to city services and programs, said that she hopes to serve as an example of someone who can turn their life around despite suffering from mental health and addiction issues.</p><p>"They were able to help me get on medication, they were able to get me therapy to get to the root of the problem," she said. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Homeless" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"279273928" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Homeless Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/homeless/san-diego-mayor-says-bridge-shelters-contributed-to-5-decrease-in-homeless-population" title="San Diego mayor says Bridge Shelters contribute to 5% decrease in homeless population" data-articleId="426102653" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Diego mayor says Bridge Shelters contribute to 5% decrease in homeless population</h4> </div> data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/San_Diego_mayor_says_Bridge_Shelters_con_0_7623568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/San_Diego_mayor_says_Bridge_Shelters_con_0_7623568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/San_Diego_mayor_says_Bridge_Shelters_con_0_7623568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/San_Diego_mayor_says_Bridge_Shelters_con_0_7623568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/San_Diego_mayor_says_Bridge_Shelters_con_0_7623568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As we’ve been reporting, the latest homeless population counts over the past two years in many Bay Area cities and counties, included sharp increases. As we've been reporting, the latest homeless population counts over the past two years in many Bay Area cities and counties, included sharp increases. KTVU's Heather Holmes sat down with San Diego Mayor Kevin Falconer who says Bridge Shelters and p In Santa Clara County the homeless population increased 31% in the same amount of time. And in Alameda County the homeless population rose by 43% over the last two years. </p><p>But in San Diego County, the number of homeless people declined by about 5% since 2017. </a> </li> <li> <a href="/homeless/community-asks-why-housing-for-homeless-seniors-can-t-be-built-elsewhere" title="Community asks why housing for homeless seniors can't be built elsewhere" data-articleId="425759219" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Community asks why housing for homeless seniors can't be built elsewhere</h4> </div> Residents in San Jose expressed concerns Monday night at a community meeting about a proposed apartment project to house homeless seniors. PATH or People Assisting the Homeless is behind the project. The nonprofit helps homeless throughout the state. The goal is to turn a city-owned lot on Fourth and Younger, once a grocery store, into a four-story apartment building to lease to homeless people. It would be 93 units with support services. "What it is, it's not a shelter, it's not a food bank, it is apartments," said PATH CEO Joel Roberts. "Typically a person who enters our apartments pays a third of their revenue or their income." </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/growing-concern-over-oakland-homeless-encampment-near-school" title="Growing concern over Oakland homeless encampment near school" data-articleId="425353338" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Growing concern over Oakland homeless encampment near school</h4> </div> An expanding homeless encampment in East Oakland has triggered frustration and anger, but for the people living on the streets, it's all they have. "We have no other place to go. We don't need the hassle of being ostracized and looked at, as we're just homeless bums because we're not," says Rob who lives in the encampment. More than a dozen tents and abandoned vehicles sit along Bond Street, between 42nd Avenue and High Street. 