Holiday trend: Red wine and hot chocolate

This season a new holiday drink is red wine in hot chocolate. Shakewell restaurant in Oakland made their own version of the week. Chef Jennifer Biesty stopped by KTVU to share the recipe.

The Chocolate Rocket

Ingredients:

4 c. whole milk

2 c. high quality red wine

¾ c. semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 Tbl. cocoa powder

2 Tbl. brown sugar

1 pinch hot paprika

1 pinch sweet paprika

1 chile de árbol, broken in half

1 pinch sea salt

1 star anise

Cinnamon sticks, whipped cream and/or small marshmallows for garnish

Instructions:

Heat milk over medium heat until steaming and soft bubbles form (do not bring to boil). Add chocolate chips and whisk into the milk until melted. Add the dry ingredients to the hot milk and stir to incorporate. Add red wine to taste. Serve in a mug and garnish with cinnamon stick and small marshmallows or whipped cream. Enjoy!