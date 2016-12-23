FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A look back at Star Wars excitement Morning News FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A look back at Star Wars excitement On December 16th, Rogue One, the first stand alone movie from the Star Wars universe was released in theaters and fans are loving it.

So on this Flashback Friday we took a look back in our archives to see how people were feeling on the release of Episode One - The Phantom Menace.

The Phantom Menace wasn't met with rave reviews.

In fact since it's release and the following release of episodes two and three a debate has emerged over which are the better Star Wars movies, the classics or the recently released.

Watch our archived footage in the video box above.