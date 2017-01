Dr. Peters talks child development Morning News Dr. Peters talks child development Dr. Dan Peters, Co-founder of Parent Footprint, stopped by KTVU the 9 on Wednesday to discuss child development.

- Dr. Dan Peters, Co-founder of Parent Footprint, stopped by KTVU the 9 on Wednesday to discuss child development.

He said the best thing we can do is show them our values through example. He said children often pick up on that.

He discussed how love is necessary, but not enough saying that parents need to be purposeful with their intentions.

Watch his interview in the video box above.