Throwback Thursday: A look back at our KTVU team

Remember TV guides? Amber Lee was on the cover of one!
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Remember TV guides? Amber Lee was on the cover of one!

Amber Lee on one of her first assignments!
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Amber Lee on one of her first assignments!

Gasia as a reporter at WAFF 48 News in Huntsville, Alabama in 1999. "This was the station's first satellite truck-- I was so proud!!!"
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Gasia as a reporter at WAFF 48 News in Huntsville, Alabama in 1999. "This was the station's first satellite truck-- I was so proud!!!"

Pam Cook at a charity golf tournament with Brian Banmiller 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Pam Cook at a charity golf tournament with Brian Banmiller 

Claudine Wong reporting "back in the day"
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Claudine Wong reporting "back in the day"

Claudine Wong preps for a live shot
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Claudine Wong preps for a live shot

Alyana Gomez reporting on a fire in Salisbury, Maryland in 2011
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Alyana Gomez reporting on a fire in Salisbury, Maryland in 2011

Ann Rubin reporting in Las Vegas the day after 9/11
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Ann Rubin reporting in Las Vegas the day after 9/11

Tom Vacar working for KGO in the 1980's. 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Tom Vacar working for KGO in the 1980's. 

Hernry Lee (right) as a reporter at UC Berkeley for the Daily Californian. He was reporting on the arrest of the "Naked Guy" around 1993. 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Hernry Lee (right) as a reporter at UC Berkeley for the Daily Californian. He was reporting on the arrest of the "Naked Guy" around 1993. 

Remember TV guides? Amber Lee was on the cover of one!
Amber Lee on one of her first assignments!
Gasia as a reporter at WAFF 48 News in Huntsville, Alabama in 1999. "This was the station's first satellite truck-- I was so proud!!!"
Pam Cook at a charity golf tournament with Brian Banmiller 
Claudine Wong reporting "back in the day"
Claudine Wong preps for a live shot
Alyana Gomez reporting on a fire in Salisbury, Maryland in 2011
Ann Rubin reporting in Las Vegas the day after 9/11
Tom Vacar working for KGO in the 1980's. 
Hernry Lee (right) as a reporter at UC Berkeley for the Daily Californian. He was reporting on the arrest of the "Naked Guy" around 1993. 

Posted:Jan 11 2017 01:13PM PST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 02:39PM PST


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 