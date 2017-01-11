Throwback Thursday: A look back at our KTVU team

© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Remember TV guides? Amber Lee was on the cover of one!
Amber Lee on one of her first assignments!
Gasia as a reporter at WAFF 48 News in Huntsville, Alabama in 1999. "This was the station's first satellite truck-- I was so proud!!!"
Pam Cook at a charity golf tournament with Brian Banmiller
Claudine Wong reporting "back in the day"
Claudine Wong preps for a live shot
Alyana Gomez reporting on a fire in Salisbury, Maryland in 2011
Ann Rubin reporting in Las Vegas the day after 9/11
Tom Vacar working for KGO in the 1980's.
Hernry Lee (right) as a reporter at UC Berkeley for the Daily Californian. He was reporting on the arrest of the "Naked Guy" around 1993.
Posted:Jan 11 2017 01:13PM PST
Updated:Jan 11 2017 02:39PM PST