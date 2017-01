Comedian Mo'Nique stops by KTVU the 9 Morning News Comedian Mo'Nique stops by KTVU the 9 She's a comedian, a Grammy nominee and an Oscar winner for best supporting actress for 'Precious.'

This weekend Mo'Nique is back in the Bay Area performing at Tommy T's in Pleasanton.

She stopped at KTVU the 9 for a preview of her upcoming show.

