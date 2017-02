Interview: Robotics - the rise of artificial intelligence Morning News Interview: The rise of artificial intelligence Several weeks ago the San Francisco Metreon introduced customers to a robotic barista.

Earlier this year, robots were being used at San Jose International Airport to help travelers.

Crystal Rose, founder of Sensay, a company taking a closer look at artificial intelligence software, stopped by KTVU the 9 to discuss robotics.