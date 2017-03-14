Question of the Day: Are schools putting too many restrictions on children's play?

- A group of students and parents is outraged over an elementary school in Folsom, banning the childhood game tag.

The principal at Gold Ridge Elementary sent a note to parents. It says that activities involving physical contact, such as tag and touch football are no longer allowed at the school yard.

The school district cites a series of student fights and injuries at different schools.

But some parents and children think the games are harmless.

The school district issued a statement which says the administrators have the authority to enact specific rules for recess, that deals with specific student behavior problems.

