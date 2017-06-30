4th of July message about fireworks from Oakland PD

- People caught with fireworks can be fined up to $1,000. Penalties for possession of large quantities of fireworks include fines ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, plus imprisonment.

To report persons with fireworks or large cache of fireworks call the Fireworks Tip Line at (510) 238-2373, up until July 4th.

On the day of July 4th, DO NOT CALL the Fireworks Tip Line. Please report fireworks activity by calling the OPD Non-emergency number at (510) 777-3333.

Fireworks Collection Barrels

To help get illegal fireworks off the street, the Oakland Fire Department has set

up fireworks collection barrels at the following fire stations:

Station 1: 1603 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Station 3: 1445 14th Street

Station 4: 1235 International Boulevard

Station 5: 934 34th Street

Station 18: 5008 Bancroft Avenue

Station 20: 1401 98th Avenue