Author Laura Numeroff joins Mornings on 2 to discuss new book Morning News Author Laura Numeroff joins Mornings on 2 to discuss new book Author of the popular children's book, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Laura Numeroff, joined us today to discuss her new book, Raising a Hero.

- Author of the popular children’s book, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Laura Numeroff, joined us today to discuss her new book, Raising a Hero.

The author was inspired by a service dog she met, named Kingston.

“Service dogs are amazing to me,” she said.

She was able to go to puppy kindergarten to observe the learning process for her research.

In the book, Numeroff writes about a young boy named Sam who helps Max get ready for service dog college. It takes you on their journey toward helping others in need.

Numeroff will be doing book signings Saturday in Emeryville and tomorrow in San Jose.