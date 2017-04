- The handsome cat bentley is a young kitty with gorgeous eyes.

He loves to play and chase toys. PETaluma PET Pals believes Bentley is around 10 months old.

They say he is shy with new people at first, but will warm up. Bentley loves other cats.

He is looking for a forever home, is neutered, chipped, and up to date on his vaccines.

Bentley is available for adoption at PETaluma PET Pals.