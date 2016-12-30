Butternut Mac And Cheese

Recipe from Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Yield: Serves 8

Sauce

1 2-pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded and diced

2 cups vegetable stock

2 cups water (2 cups)

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

3 cups 2% milk

½ pound grated Sharp Cheddar cheese

½ pound grated Gruyere cheese

1 shallot

4 garlic cloves with skin

1 bay leaf

1/4 bunch fresh thyme

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon salt (reserve to add when the sauce is complete)

Combine squash, vegetable stock, water and salt, bring to a boil, then simmer for about 30 minutes until most of the water has evaporated and the squash is soft. Blend with an immersion blender or in a blender until smooth and set aside.

In a 4-quart stockpot, combine milk, shallot, garlic, bay leaf and thyme and simmer for 25 minutes. Strain into a bowl and add the cheese.

In a saucepan, melt the butter and add the flour to make a roux.

Add the roux to the sauce and cook for about 7 minutes on medium low, stirring constantly to prevent it from sticking. At this point, add the salt.

Pasta

1 pound whole wheat penne pasta

1 tablespoon salt

2 gallons water

2 tablespoons canola oil

In a large stockpot, boil the water with the salt and 1 tablespoon of the canola oil. Once it starts to boil, add the pasta and cook for about 5 minutes until al dente. Transfer to a sheet pan and add 1 tablespoon of oil to prevent it from sticking.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a casserole, combine the cheese, butternut squash puree and pasta. Cover with foil and bake for 15 minutes.

Ancient Grains With Citrus Agave Vinaigrette

Recipe from Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Yield: Serves 8

1 cup pearl barley

1 cup red and white quinoa

1 cup farro

¾ teaspoon garam masala (divided in 3)

3 teaspoons salt (divided in 3)

3 quarts (12 cups) water (divided in 3)

In a 7-quart stockpot, combine pearl barley, ¼ teaspoon garam masala and teaspoon of salt in quart of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to medium-low heat. The pearl barley should cook for 20 minutes.

In another 7-quart stockpot, cook the quinoa, ¼ teaspoon garam masala, teaspoon of salt in quart of water for about 15 minutes.

In a third 7-quart stockpot, cook the farro, ¼ teaspoon garam masala, teaspoon of salt in quart of water for about 20 minutes.

Strain the cooked grains over the sink to remove excess water. Place on a sheet tray, and cool in the refrigerator.

While the grains are cooling, prepare the Citrus Agave Vinaigrette.

Citrus Agave Vinaigrette

Yield: 1 cup

2 tablespoons orange juice

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

8 tablespoons (1/2 cup) olive oil

2 tablespoons agave syrup

Pinch salt

Pinch black pepper

Pinch Aleppo pepper

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Place all ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Using a wire whisk, combine until ingredients are emulsified.

Combine all grains in a mixing bowl. Add 1 cup of vinaigrette, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper, and mix together.

Let mixture rest in refrigerator for 30 minutes to allow dressing to infuse the grains.

Garnish

1 large yellow beet (or purchase pre-roasted)

1 large red beet (or purchase pre-roasted)

2 bunches Lacinato kale

4 assorted rainbow carrots, cut into matchsticks

2 avocados

¼ cup toasted pepitas

Beets

In a 2-quart saucepan, place the red beet, half of the yellow beet, half an orange, a quarter bunch of thyme, 1 teaspoon of salt and a pinch of black pepper in a quart of water.

In a separate saucepan, combine the remaining half of the yellow beet and the half of the orange, quarter bunch of thyme, 1 teaspoon of salt and a pinch of black pepper.

Cook over medium heat until the beets become tender. Insert a toothpick into the beet, and if it goes through without having to force it, the beets are done.

Cool beets in the refrigerator about 15 minutes. Peel beets using a terry cloth towel. Dice beets and set aside.

Lacinato Kale

Remove the stems and cut kale into 2-inch pieces. Rinse and strain the kale.

In a sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil until it begins to smoke, slightly sauté the kale, adding ½ teaspoon of salt and pinch of pepper. Place the cooked kale on a sheet pan to cool down.

Avocados

Peel and dice avocados into 1-inch squares. Toss with 1 teaspoon of lemon and a pinch of salt to prevent oxidizing.

Carrots

Peel the carrots and cut into matchsticks.

Pepitas

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pepitas on a small sheet pan and toast for about 2-3 minutes

Plating

Place the grains in a serving dish. Place the garnishes on top in rows, like a Cobb salad.

Coconut Date Bites

Recipe from Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Yield: 24 bites

Ingredients:

2 cups walnuts

1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

2 cups Medjool pitted dates

2 tablespoons walnut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon sea salt

Method:

In the bowl of a large food processor fitted with an “S” blade, process nuts and coconut until a crumbly mixture forms. Add the dates, walnut oil, vanilla and salt and process until a sticky uniform batter forms.

Using a small scoop or tablespoon, heap mixture into little mounds on a cookie sheet lined with parchment. Take each mound and roll between palms until a smooth ball forms. Arrange on cookie sheet and freeze for at least one hour to set bites. After they are set, store in airtight container in either refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 1 month.

For added flare, you can roll bites after set in desiccated coconut, cocoa powder or chopped nuts or seeds.

Bites are gluten-free, dairy-free, refined-sugar-free, peanut-free

Peanut Butter Bites

Recipe from Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Yield: 24 bites

Ingredients:

1 cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup honey

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

¼ cup ground flaxseed

1/3 cup semi-sweet mini chocolate chips

1 ½ to 1 2/3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup puffed rice cereal

Method:

Add peanut butter, honey, vanilla and salt in a large mixing bowl and stir to combine. Add flaxseed and chocolate chips and mix in. Once combined, add rice cereal and slowly add oats a quarter-cup at a time until stiff dough forms. Using a small scoop or tablespoon, scoop dough into little mounds onto a parchment cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Roll each mound between palms until a smooth ball forms. Arrange on cookie sheet and freeze for at least 1 hour to set bites. After they are set, store in airtight container in either refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 1 month.