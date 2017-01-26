Recipes from Oliva Colt

Turkey Chili With Black Beans

Recipe from Oliva Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Yield: Serves 8

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1/2 cup diced red bell peppers

1 medium carrot, diced

1/2 cup diced celery

2 jalapenos, diced

6 garlic cloves, diced

1/2 butternut squash, (diced into 1-inch cubes

3 1/4 pounds ground turkey, 80/20 lean

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

2 1/2 pounds canned tomatoes

2 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 cups cooked black beans

Heat the olive oil until it starts to smoke. Add the onions until they soften. Add bell peppers, carrots, celery, jalapeno, garlic and butternut squash. Add the turkey and cook for about 3 minutes. Add the chicken stock, followed by the tomatoes, salt, cumin, cayenne and black pepper. Simmer for about 30 minutes. Add cooked beans and let cool down.

Teriyaki Wings

Recipe from Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Ingredients:

5-pound bag of House of Raeford party wings (or your favorite brand)

Marinade:

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

3 tablespoons olive oil

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, whisk together and set aside.

Place wings in a large bowl and cover with the marinade. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours and up to a day, so the marinade sticks to the wings. This will make your wings very flavorful.

Teriyaki Sauce

Yield: Approximately 1 cup

1/4 cup soy sauce

¾ cup water

3/4 teaspoon ginger zest

1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic

5 tablespoons brown sugar

Pinch of chili flakes

1 1/2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

In a saucepan, combine soy sauce, ¾ cup water, ginger, garlic, brown sugar, chili flakes and honey. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.

In a separate small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water. Add this mixture to the pot and bring to a boil, then cool in the refrigerator. The sauce will thicken as it cools down.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Roast the wings for 45 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Place the wings in a mixing bowl and pour the sauce over the roasted wings. Toss a couple of times to allow the sauce to coat the wings.



Guajillo Wings

Recipe from Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Ingredients:

5-pound bag of House of Raeford party wings (or your favorite brand)

Marinade:

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

3 tablespoons olive oil

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, whisk together and set aside.

Place wings in a large bowl and cover with the marinade. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours and up to a day, so the marinade sticks to the wings. This will make your wings very flavorful.

Guajillo Salsa

Yield: 1 ½ cups

8 dried guajillo chiles

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium garlic clove, peeled

2 tablespoons yellow onion, chopped

1 ¼ teaspoons salt

2 1/2 cups water

In a pan, very lightly sauté the chiles with the olive oil, being careful they don’t burn. Add the garlic and onions and sauté lightly, about 2 minutes. Add the salt and water, bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes or until the chiles soften. Puree the mixture in a blender and set aside.

Guajillo Sauce

1/2 cup unsalted butter

6 tablespoons Tabasco sauce

1 cup guajillo salsa

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch of black pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Roast the wings for 45 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

In a saucepan, combine the butter, Tabasco sauce, guajillo salsa, salt and pepper and cook over low heat until the butter is melted and the sauce is mixed in.

Place the roasted wings in a mixing bowl and pour the sauce over them. Toss a couple of times to allow the sauce to coat the wings.

Buffalo Wings

Recipe from Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Yield: Serves 8

Ingredients:

5-pound bag of House of Raeford party wings (or your favorite brand)

Marinade:

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

3 tablespoons olive oil

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, whisk together and set aside.

Place wings in a large bowl and cover with the marinade. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours and up to a day, so the marinade sticks to the wings. This will make your wings very flavorful.

Classic Buffalo Wing Sauce

Yield: 1 ½ cups

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

In a saucepan over low heat, combine the butter, apple cider vinegar and hot sauce until it is melted and the ingredients are combined.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Roast the wings for 45 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Place the roasted wings in a mixing bowl and pour the sauce over them. Toss a couple of times to allow the sauce to coat the wings.