Super Bowl party recipes from Hugh Groman

Bay Area Caterer Hugh Groman gives recipes that will help you still be able to catch the game:

Tamarind margaritas with fresh mango and ancho chili sugar salt rim

(to make one drink)

2 oz golden tequila

2 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz agave tamarind syrup

1 oz water

diced mango garnish

Combine all liquid ingredients. Serve on the rocks with ancho chili sugar salt rim and diced mango garnish

Ancho chili sugar salt rim mix

2 Tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

pinch ancho chili powder

Combine ingredients and mix well. Pour onto plate. To prepare glass, wet rim with lime wedge and dip into mix on plate.

Coconut curry chicken salad summer rolls with golden raisins, toasted almonds and fresh mint

8 servings

(makes 12 rolls cut in half to make 24 bite sized pieces)

12 6" round rice paper rolls

Hot water to soften them

Chicken Salad

6 oz boneless skinless chicken breast or thigh, baked with salt and pepper until just done, and cut into small bite sized pieces

3 Tablespoons mayo

1 teaspoon yellow curry

1/4 cup golden raisins, soaked in orange juice to plump them

1/8 cup slivered almonds, toasted

1/4 shredded sweeted coconut, toasted until lightly golden in oven or toaster oven

1/2 cup shredded Napa cabbage

5 stems fresh mint, leaves picked and rough chopped

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Drain raisins. Combine all ingredients and add kosher salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.

Soften rice paper rounds and lay on cutting board. Top each with 2 heaing Tablespoons chicken salad. Roll like a burrito. Cut in half and serve cut side up.

Twice baked Yukon gold potatoes with caramelized onions and cheddar, with scallions and chipotle sour cream

8 servings

1 lb yukon gold potatoes. Ideally, 8 potatoes of equal size.

5 oz shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 medium onion, diced and sauteed with oil, salt and pepper until caramelized

3 oz sour cream (plus 2 more oz for chipotle sour cream)

pinch of cumin, cayenne and ancho chili

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

2 scallions, sliced for garnish

chipotle puree for chipotle sour cream

Roast potatoes with oil, salt and pepper at 400 degrees until cooked through. Let cool.

Cut each potato neatly in half and scoop out most of filling.

Combine scooped potato mixture with cheese, caramelized onions, 3 oz sour cream, spices, and kosher salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and refill each potato shell with a heaping scoop of mix.

Combine remaining 2 oz of sour cream with about 2 teaspoons of chipotle puree, or to taste.Heat potato skins in batches to serve hot, about 13 minutes at 400 degrees. Top each with a dollop of chipotle sour cream and sprinkle of sliced scallions and serve warm.