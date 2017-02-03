Super Bowl cocktail recipes

Spicy Blue Martini

At a Glance:

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 Sweet Cherry Pepper

1 1/2 ounces dry gin

1/2 ounce dry vermouth

Splash blue curacao

Dash orange bitters

Ice

Directions:

• Place cherry pepper into a chilled martini-style cocktail glass. Set aside.

• Combine gin, vermouth, curacao, and bitters in cocktail shaker and add ice; shake until well chilled. Strain into prepared glass and serve.

Tips:

• Instead of serving this cocktail up, in a martini glass, you can also serve it in a tumbler over ice.

• This cocktail is a very tiny bit sweet. If you’d rather it wasn’t, omit the curacao (but then, of course, it won’t be blue).

Bloody Mary

At a Glance:

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

• 2 Tbsp kosher salt

• 1 Tbsp coarsely ground black pepper

• 1 Tbsp cayenne pepper

• 4 cups (32oz) tomato juice, chilled

• 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

• 6 to 12 rings Hot Sliced Jalapeno Peppers, chopped

• 1/4 cup diced Red Roasted Peppers (about 1 pepper)

• 2 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice (from about 1 medium lemon)

• 2 Tbsp (1 oz) Worcestershire sauce

• 2 Tbsp (1 oz) brine Hot Sliced Jalapeno Peppers

• 1 Tbsp prepared horseradish

• 2 teaspoons cracked black pepper

• 12 oz vodka

Directions:

• Stir together the salt, pepper, and cayenne in a small bowl. Transfer to a saucer or a small platter and set aside.

• Place all remaining ingredients except vodka in a blender and blend until combined. Chill overnight if possible.

• Prepare a platter for your guests to create their own garnishes: Celery stalks, trimmed at the bottom, Green Olives, Greek Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini and/or Hot Chili Peppers, decorative toothpicks.

• Salt the rim of six 16-oz glasses: Wet the rim of the glass by dipping into a saucer of water, then dip the rim in the spicy salt mixture. Fill each glass to the rim with ice. Add 2 oz vodka to each glass, then top with Bloody Mary mix.

• Let each guest garnish their own drink with celery and a few toothpicks loaded with their favorite peppers, olives, etc.

