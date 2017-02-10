Valentines recipes

Chef Ryan Scott is preparing the following on KTVU the 9:

No-Churn Cream Cheese Ice Cream

Ingredient:

2 cups heavy whipping cream, chilled

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

4 ounces of cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup store-bought caramel sauce

Preparation:

Step 1

Place the cream into the bowl of a stand mixer and whip until soft peaks form. With the mixture still running, pour in the sweetened condensed milk. Once mixed, turn off the mixture and scrap down the sides. Add in the cream cheese and vanilla and mix again on a medium speed just until incorporated. Once incorporated, pour the mixture into a loaf pan or food storage container. Pour the caramel sauce over the top and, using the back of a butter knife, swirl it into ice cream. Wrap in plastic wrap or cover and freeze for at least three hours.

Recipe Name + Chef: No-Churn Cream Cheese Ice Cream, Chef Ryan Scott

Serving Size: Serves 6-8

Time To Prep / Time To Cook: Prep time 10 minutes, freeze time 3 hours

Kitchen Equipment Required: Stand mixture, freezer

Technique Tip: Cold cream whips much quicker. If it’s not super cold, put it into the freezer for 10 minutes before whipping.

Swap Option: Feel free to get creative with add-ins. Swirl in some chocolate sauce, caramel sauce or candies of your choosing.

Why I Love This Recipe: This is an ice cream hack! Most ice cream recipes require making a custard and the using an ice cream machine to churn it. This recipe is upper-simple and perfect for the home cook.

Red Velvet Valentine Brownie Sundaes

Ingredient:

1 egg, plus 1 egg yolk

1/3 cup water

¼ cup canola oil

1 16.5-ounce box red velvet cake mix

¼ cup store-bought caramel sauce, plus more for serving

Flaky sea salt, for topping

No-Churn Cream Cheese Ice Cream

Preparation:

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350. Line a 12x9 cookie sheet with enough parchment paper that it hangs over the edges of the pan.

Step 2

In medium mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, egg yolk, water and canola oil. Using a rubber spatula, add in the red velvet cake mix and mix together until smooth. Pour the mixture onto the parchment lined cookie sheet. Using a spatula spread the mixture from corner to corner to cover the pan. Once smooth, drizzle the batter with caramel sauce. Using a butter knife, swirl the caramel into the brownie batter. Sprinkle the brownies with a little flaky sea salt. Place into the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

Step 3

Once the brownies are cool, remove them from the pan and discard the parchment. Place the brownies onto a cutting board, and using a 3-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut the brownies into 8 hearts. Set aside.

Step 4

Pour some of the caramel sauce into a pool onto a plate. Place a heart-shaped brownie on top of that and then scoop a big scoop of No-Churn Cream Cheese Ice Cream on top of that.

Recipe Name + Chef: Red Velvet Valentine Brownie Sundaes , Chef Ryan Scott

Serving Size: Serves 6-8

Time To Prep / Time To Cook: Prep time 15 minutes, cook time 30 minutes

Kitchen Equipment Required: Cookie sheet, mixing bowl, cutting board, heart-shaped cookie cutter

Technique Tip: If you have trouble spreading the batter in the pan, run a metal offset spatula under really hot water and then spread. The warmth of the spreader will make working with the batter a bit easier.

Swap Option: If you like a fudgier brownie, bake the brownies for 5 minutes shy of the cooking time and then place them straight into fridge to cool.

Why I Love This Recipe: The finished product looks super fancy, like it’s from a restaurant, but it’s all coming straight from a box of cake mix.