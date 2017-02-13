Recipes from Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Bordelaise

Recipe from Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Yield: 8 cups

Note: This sauce simmers for 12 hours, so plan accordingly.

2 1/2 pounds veal bones

1 6-ounce can tomato paste

4 gallons water

1 medium yellow onion

3 bay leaves

1 bunch thyme

3 celery stalks, chopped

1 head garlic, skin on

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 bottles Bordeaux wine (standard size)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Roast the bones in a roasting pan for about 1 1/2 hours until nice and dark.

In a 6-gallon stockpot, whisk tomato paste into the water until dissolved. Add the veggies and wine and bring to a boil. Add the bones and bring to a simmer. Cook for approximately 12 hours or until mixture is reduced by 3/4 to about 1 gallon. Strain out the bones and veggies, and return the sauce to a 6-quart saucepan. Reduce the sauce by half. You will end up with about 8 cups of some delicious sauce. Season to taste only after it is reduced, or it may be too salty.

Potato Pave

Recipe from Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Yield: 8 servings

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

2 1/2 teaspoons salt, reserve 2 teaspoons

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

4 pounds Yukon potatoes, washed and peeled

3 tablespoons softened unsalted butter, cut in small squares about the size of a dice, reserve 1 tablespoon to coat pan

1 bunch thyme, leaves from one half stripped and chopped, and set aside other half in sprigs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan, divided in half

8 tablespoons unsalted butter; 4 for lining the baking pans, 4 for sautéing the potatoes

4 teaspoons canola oil

8 garlic cloves with skin on, crushed by hand or with the side of your knife

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Brush two 9x4 by 2.5 deep loaf pans with 1 tablespoon of the softened butter, then line pans with parchment paper, and coat the parchment paper with another tablespoon of butter.

In a mixing bowl, add the cream, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a pinch of pepper and whisk together.

Using a mandoline slice half of the potatoes into thin slices (about 1/8-inches each) and coat with the cream mixture. Each pan will use half of the potato mixture.

Lay the potato slices in a single layer into the pan, sprinkle some of the salt, pepper, thyme leaves and a ½ tablespoon of the softened butter. Repeat this process until all the potatoes are used. Sprinkle the top of each pave with a ¼ cup of grated Parmesan. Repeat for the second pan.

Bake the potatoes for about 1 hour and 45 minutes or until a toothpick slides easily into the potatoes.

Remove pans from the oven. When the paves reach room temperature, place in the refrigerator for about 5 hours.

When completely cool, slip a paring knife under the edges of the pave and pull out the parchment paper. Using a chef knife, cut each of the two paves into 4 pieces (2 inches each).



For the final step, sauté the pave slices. In a small sauté pan, add four teaspoons canola oil and 4 tablespoons of butter and heat until the butter is melted. Add garlic cloves and sprigs of thyme to the butter mixture. Place the pave slices flat-side down (cheese side up) and heat for about 2 minutes. Using a spoon, pour some of the butter mixture over the top of the cheese. Transfer paves to the oven and heat for 5 minutes.

Dry Aging Steak At Home

(13-day method)

Recipe from Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

YIELD: 4 portions

4 pounds Rib Eye with bone and fat cap intact (about 2 large steaks)

3 feet of cheesecloth

1. Confirm that your refrigerator is at 36 degrees and make sure there is no garlic, cheese or fish inside it as the meat will absorb these flavors and will affect the flavor of the steak.

3. Rinse the steaks in cold running water.

4. Pat dry using paper towels (to prevent cross contamination).

5. Loosely wrap the steaks with the cheesecloth.

6. Place the steak on a wire rack that sits on top of a sheet tray. The sheet tray will catch any liquids that may drain from the meat. The wire rack allows for air to circulate.

7. After the day one, take out the meat, unwrap and re-wrap it using the same cloth. It is preferable to reuse the cloth to prevent fibers from getting stuck to the meat.

8. Check your refrigerator and make sure that the temp is still at 36 degrees.

9. On the 3rd day, remove the steak and re-wrap again, and place back in the refrigerator.

10. Leave it there for 4 more days, then repeat the unwrapping and re-wrap with the same cloth. If you see any molding on the steak, wipe down the spot with a damp towel doused in vinegar and place back in the refrigerator. Note: as the meat ages it will emit an unpleasant odor. Do not be alarmed. Just make sure that the dry-aged steaks remain apart from any other foods that might absorb the odor.

11. On the 13th day, pull out steak and using a very sharp knife, cut off the fat cap and discard. If there are any over-dried sides of meat, just cut off a thin layer, as these will be tough.

12. Eat the steak the same day or keep it in the refrigerator for a maximum of 3 more days.