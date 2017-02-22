Margarita recipes

Recipes:
Cazadores Classic Margarita
1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
½ oz. Grand Marnier or Cointrau
½ oz. Agave nectar
½ oz. lime juice
½ oz. lemon juice
Combine all the ingredients with ice shake and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime wedge
Cazadores Picante Margarita
1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
½ oz. part Grand Marnier or Cointreau
½ oz. Agave nectar
½ oz. lime juice
½ oz. lemon juice
1 slice of jalapeno only to shake
Combine all the ingredients with ice shake and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime wedge
Prickly Pear Margarita
1 1/2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco
1/2 oz. Xicaru Blanco
1 oz. Prickly Pear puree “Perfect Puree of Napa Valley”
3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
3/4 oz. Agave nectar
Pinch of chile piquin
In a mixing glass add all the ingredients, ice, shake, and serve over the rocks with chile piquin salt
Garnish:
An orange slice & lime wheel with a sprinkle chile piquin on top.
Chile piquin salt: in a zip lock bag, mix 1 teaspoon of chile piquin and 6 teaspoons of kosher salt