Margarita recipes

Recipes:

Cazadores Classic Margarita

1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado

½ oz. Grand Marnier or Cointrau

½ oz. Agave nectar

½ oz. lime juice

½ oz. lemon juice

Combine all the ingredients with ice shake and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime wedge

Cazadores Picante Margarita

1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado

½ oz. part Grand Marnier or Cointreau

½ oz. Agave nectar

½ oz. lime juice

½ oz. lemon juice

1 slice of jalapeno only to shake

Combine all the ingredients with ice shake and serve over the rocks. Garnish with lime wedge



Prickly Pear Margarita

1 1/2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco

1/2 oz. Xicaru Blanco

1 oz. Prickly Pear puree “Perfect Puree of Napa Valley”

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

3/4 oz. Agave nectar

Pinch of chile piquin

In a mixing glass add all the ingredients, ice, shake, and serve over the rocks with chile piquin salt

Garnish:

An orange slice & lime wheel with a sprinkle chile piquin on top.



Chile piquin salt: in a zip lock bag, mix 1 teaspoon of chile piquin and 6 teaspoons of kosher salt