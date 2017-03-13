Cocktail: Breakfast in Bombay

Breakfast in Bombay
2016 Winning MIB Cocktail Created by Boston’s Schuyler Hunton (Tiger Mama)
2oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
3/4oz Compound Grapefruit Earl Grey Oleo
1/2oz Lemon Juice
1/2oz Egg White
