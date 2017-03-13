Cocktail: Breakfast in Bombay

Posted:Mar 13 2017 11:35AM PDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 11:37AM PDT

Breakfast in Bombay

2016 Winning MIB Cocktail Created by Boston’s Schuyler Hunton (Tiger Mama)

2oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
3/4oz Compound Grapefruit Earl Grey Oleo 
1/2oz Lemon Juice
1/2oz Egg White


