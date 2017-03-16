Chocolate Stout Cupcakes and Shaved Squash Salad

Chocolate Stout Cupcakes

Recipe from Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Cupcakes

1 cup Stout beer

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

3/4 teaspoons salt

2 large eggs

2/3 cup sour cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 24 cupcake cups with liners.

Combine stout beer and butter in a heavy, medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add the cocoa powder and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

In a separate bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, combine eggs and sour cream. Beat until fully combined. Turn mixer to low speed and slowly add the stout beer-chocolate mixture, gradually add the flour mixture and beat 1-2 minutes.

Using a rubber spatula, fold the batter until completely combined. Divide the batter among the cupcake liners.

Bake until a thin knife inserted into the center comes out clean, about 17 minutes. Cool the cupcakes on a rack.



Bourbon Caramel

1 ½ cups sugar

3 tablespoons light corn syrup

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

6 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon crème fraiche

½ teaspoon Bourbon

Make the caramel:

In a 1-qt. saucepan, whisk together sugar, corn syrup, salt, and 6 tablespoons water and bring to a boil. Cook, without stirring, until a candy thermometer inserted into the syrup reads 300 degrees.

Remove pan from heat and whisk in butter, cream, and crème fraîche (the mixture will bubble up) until smooth. Pour caramel into a deli container and add 1/2 teaspoon of Bourbon. Let cool slightly; refrigerate until firm, 4–5 hours.

Baileys Frosting

1 cup unsalted butter

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons Baileys Irish Cream liqueur

Sprinkles, optional

Using the whisk attachment of a stand mixer, whip the butter on medium-high speed for 5 minutes until light and fluffy, scraping the sides of the bowl occasionally.

Reduce the speed to medium-low and gradually add the powdered sugar until all of it is incorporated. Add the Baileys, increase the speed to medium-high and whip for another 2 to 3 minutes, until fully combined and mixture is fluffy.

Using a piping tip (smallest one) create a hole in the center of the cupcake to fill with caramel.

Using your favorite decorating tip, or an offset spatula, frost the cupcakes with the Baileys frosting and decorate with sprinkles, if desired.

Store the cupcakes in an airtight container.

Shaved Squash Salad

Recipe from Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering + Events

Salad:

1 pound zucchini

1 pound yellow squash

½ pound patty pan squash

1 cup spring peas, shelled

1 cup asparagus tips

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Citrus Agave Vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons orange juice

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons agave syrup

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper

Pinch of Aleppo pepper

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Using a mandolin, slice the zucchini and yellow squash into ribbons about 1/8 of an inch thick (length-wise). Cut patty pan squash into quarters.

Fill a medium saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Add peas and asparagus tips. Boil for 3 minutes. Drain in a colander, then immediately submerge in ice water to stop the cooking process.

Make the vinaigrette by whisking all ingredients together in a small bowl.

Assemble the salad by combining all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Add ¼ cup citrus agave vinaigrette and mix thoroughly.