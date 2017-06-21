Salt & Honey veggie burger recipe

MULTIGRAIN PATTIE/VEGGIE BURGER

Recipe by Olivia Colt, Salt & Honey Catering

INGREDIENTS

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 5 cups stemmed and finely chopped cremini mushrooms (about 1 pound)

• 5 garlic cloves, chopped

• Sea salt

• 1/4 cup ground flaxseed (flax meal)

• 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

• 1 cup cooked chickpeas, drained well

• 3 Medjool dates, pitted

• 1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon fennel seeds

• 2 1/2 tablespoons tahini

• 3 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce

• Freshly ground pepper

• 2 cups cooked and cooled brown rice

• 1 to 2 tablespoons rolled oats, as needed

PREPARATION

Melt butter in a large pan. Add mushrooms, garlic, and a pinch of salt and sauté until mushrooms are softened and excess water has cooked off, 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat.

Combine ground flaxseed, Parmesan, chickpeas, dates, parsley, egg, fennel seeds, tahini, tamari, 1/2-teaspoon salt, and 1-teaspoon pepper in a food processor. Pulse to combine well and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Once mushrooms are at room temperature, add them, along with pan juices, to the bowl along with rice and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate for about 30 minutes or up to 1 day. If the mixture seems too wet to form into a patty, stir in 1-2 tablespoons oats.

Preheat oven to 475° with rack in upper third.

Form the mixture into 24 slider sized patties, (about 2.5 ounces each). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange the patties with space in between. Bake until toasted, 14-18 minutes.

