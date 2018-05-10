No Bake Cheesecake

Serves 4

8 oz. cream cheese at room temperature

1 tsp. lemon juice

2 cups heavy cream

3 tbsp. granulated sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1-8oz jar store bought lemon curd

1-pint fresh berries of your choice

Method:

In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat together your cream cheese, lemon juice, and sugar on medium speed until there are no lumps and mixture is well combined, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula and paddle often, about 10 minutes. Once the mixture is the consistency of a dense whipped cream cheese, change the attachment from paddle to whisk attachment. Then, add the cream and vanilla and whisk on medium low speed until light and fluffy about 1 to 2 minutes.

Next, coop or pipe into an wide mouth 8oz mason jar, top with lemon curd and let set in fridge for at least 4 hours but preferably over night. To serve remove cheesecakes from the refrigerator and top with fresh berries and a dollop of freshly whipped cream if so desired.

