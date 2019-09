- Short Ribs with Citrus-Olive Herb Salad

Chef Jennifer Biesty

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Ave.

Oakland, CA 94610

510-251-0329

www.shakewelloakland.com

Short ribs turn fall-off-the-bone tender when braised in a flavorful sauce reminiscent of mole (but with far fewer ingredients). After cooking, they sit in that delicious sauce for two extra hours to make them supremely succulent.

Serves 4

Short ribs 6 pounds bone-in beef short ribs, trimmed of excess fat 1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 tablespoons canola oil (divided)

2 carrots, chopped

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 bulb fennel, cored and chopped

8 cloves garlic, peeled

½ bunch thyme, leaves picked

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 (750-ml) bottle Zinfandel

2 quarts veal, chicken, or beef stock

2 ancho chiles or 3 tablespoons ancho chile powder

1 tablespoon ground coffee

¼ cup chopped bittersweet chocolate or bittersweet chocolate chips

Olive salad

1 cup Castelvetrano olives, pitted and halved

2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 large clove garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Lilliput or nonpareil capers

½ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves

¼ cup dill fronds

¼ cup mint leaves

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 red Fresno chile pepper, cut into thin rings (optional)

Store-bought or homemade croutons (see Note)

Instructions: Season short ribs with salt pepper and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add short ribs and brown for 5 minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large stockpot or large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add carrots, onion, fennel, garlic and thyme and sauté for 8 minutes, until vegetables are lightly browned. Add tomato paste, stir and cook for 5 minutes. Pour in wine and bring to a boil. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes, until wine has reduced by half.

Stir in stock, chiles (or chile powder), coffee and chocolate. Place short ribs in the braising liquid and simmer, covered, for 2 to 2½ hours, until short ribs are tender. Turn off the heat, uncover and set aside for 2 hours so the ribs retain their juices.

Remove short ribs to a plate. Strain braising liquid into a large saucepan, discarding solids. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, until liquid is reduced by a third.

Olive salad: In a medium bowl, combine olive salad ingredients together right before serving.

Assembly: Divide short ribs among four plates, spoon sauce over top and top with olive salad.

Note: To make your own croutons, take slightly stale bread and tear into bite-size pieces. Drizzle extra-virgin olive oil over top and season with salt and pepper. Arrange in one layer on a lightly greased baking sheet and bake in a preheated 375ºF oven for 5 minutes. Stir the croutons and bake another 5 minutes or until nicely browned.