Tech tools and insider 'hacks' for Mother's Day gift ideas

- Mother’s Day is right around the corner and thanks to the latest tech tools and insider “hacks,” you still have time to give her something she actually wants and needs this year.



USA Today Syndicated Tech-Life Columnist, Jennifer Jolly, shows how to give mom the perfect present just in the nick of time!

1. SWEET TREATS AND GORGEOUS BLOOMS: FTD.COM and Berries.Com

This is one of my annual go-to’s – and the latest tech makes it super easy: I ordered this “Irreplaceable Luxury Bouquet’” and this “Pink at Heart Orchid Bouquet” on Friday from FTD.com. Less than a day later – a florist from Park Florist on Park Boulevard in Oakland delivered it herself to my doorstep. The carefully crafted bouquets are fresh, unique, smell amazing, and always a classic gift. The best part? You can order them right up until the day before — to get them delivered on Mother’s Day (which is in ONE WEEK exactly).



While you’re in that easy online gifting groove — type in Berries.com and order up something mouthwatering marvelous from Shari’s Berries too. I still remember the exact moment a box of gigantic gourmet dipped strawberries arrived for me right here at KTVU when I worked here back in the day... It was a surprise Mother’s Day gift that has since become an annual tradition. Special for this year is a new array of decadent dipped berries with chocolate chips and pink shimmer sugar. Yum! (Around $40 for a dozen)



According to a dozen polls and surveys – guess what the #1 thing most Moms in America want more of this year????? SLEEP!



2. GIVE HER THE NIGHT OFF: HotelTonight app (free, iOSand Android)

The quickest, easiest, and arguably – least expensive – tech hack for that … the HotelTonight App. This gives you access to fantastic deals, super low rates, and awesome experiences in more than 1,700 cities and 35 countries. Use it to surprise her with a staycation, romantic getaway, or just one night all to herself. I use this app at least a dozen times a year — pretty much every time I travel — and I absolutely love it.



The Consumer Technology Associations (CTA) latest report shows 93% of moms would love to get a new gadget this year — bonus points if it makes her life easier or fixes a common problem.



3. SMALL BUT MIGHTY: the 128GB Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive

This is the perfect companion for busy moms who rely on their iPhone to capture all of life’s moments. It plugs right into an iPhone or iPad and automatically backs up an epic amount of information: Three million documents, 50 thousand photos, 18 thousand videos, or two years of continuous music. It’s the easiest way I’ve run across to free up space on, automatically back up my camera roll, and seamlessly transfer coveted content from one gadget to another. ($88)



On my own Facebook page, where I unscientifically poll thousands of my other mom-friends every year, one gadget rose above the rest as the most-wanted this Mother’s Day:



4. GET OUTTA HER HAIR: The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

At a cost of $399, it has to be pure magic for me to like it. And guess what? It totally is. It makes about half the amount of noise as any other hair-dryer that I’ve used, it dries my hair much quicker and seems to damage my hair less, too. The attachments that come with it are magnetic, which is an added bonus. There’s also a new Dyson Demo space in Union Square. Designed by James Dyson himself, the Demo lets you pick up, test and experience Dyson’s gadgets first-hand. If you find yourself in the area, stop in and check out the latest devices (purifiers, cord-free vacuums and of course the Supersonic blow dryer) or even get a free educational blowout. The Demo is located at 285 Geary Street, right next to Macy’s in Union Square. ($399)



According to the CTA report, 76% of moms they surveyed are interested in receiving “emerging tech,” as a gift this year. For that, a new wearable dreamed up at MIT is the perfect fit.



5. PERSONAL THERMOSTAT: Embr Wave smart wearable

This wrist-worn device literally a personal thermostat that she wears on her wrist. With a tap to the top right or left of the little gadget, she can create a warm or cold burst against the sensitive skin on the inside of her wrist that triggers her whole body to feel more comfortable. It works just like how holding a hot mug can warm you up or dipping your toes in cold water cools you down.($299)



And finally -- a new favorite in my house... for cooking oodles of Zoodles and our own special garlic curly-fries galore!



6. LIGHT UP HER LIFE: GE Lighting C by GE Sol

This is the first stand-alone lamp that works with Alexa – so it’s a WiFi Connected Smart lamp – with voice control. It’s tricky to get started, so you should spend time setting this up for her and teaching her to use it. Once you get it all connected to WiFi and learn the skill commands, it’s pretty great – and I included it here because I have two mom friends who swear by it (not at it, really…). Just be warned, it’s new tech and it takes patience. Aside from calling other Alexa owners in your family, it can do most everything else that the Amazon Echo can do. That includes music streaming and news briefings, making shopping lists and telling bad jokes. You also get access to Alexa's ever-growing library of "skills," a free collection of extra tricks you can enable that now number well over 20,000. ($150 - Amazon)



7. KITCHEN-AID: CHEF MOM BELLA

Electric Spiralizer that helps you make healthy vegetable pasta or salads from zucchini, cucumber, carrots, potatoes, beets and more in just seconds. Rotating blade system with 4 different blades helps you to enjoy ribbons, linguine, spaghetti, and fettuccine shaped fruits and vegetables, and is also perfect for making curly fries. ($50 - Amazon)



For more techy-fun ideas to make Moms day – find more at Jennifer’s website at Techish.com.

