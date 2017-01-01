Pet of the Week: Babe

Babe is a very mellow, easy-going girl who loves to go for long walks at the beach and parks.

She's a 4-year-old Terrier/Pit mix and is looking for an owner who will keep her active and help her get back in shape!

Babe also does great on car rides and enjoys meeting other dogs and people of all ages.

· She’s very affectionate and loves to give doggie kisses and cuddle.

You can meet Babe through the San Francisco SPCA.

250 Florida Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

415-522-3500

Mon-Fri: 1 - 6pm

Sat-Sun: 10am - 5pm

Closed on major holidays

Please note that we will close at 4pm on Saturday, 12/31/16 and remain closed on Sunday, 1/1/17. We will re-open at 1pm on Monday 1/2/17.

Free Parking Available