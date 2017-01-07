PET OF THE DAY: Ivory

- Ivory is a gentle beauty who arrived at Humane Society of the North Bay with a large gash on the left side of her face.

Shelter staff report that the wound is healing nicely, although they do not know the cause.

Ivory is required to be an indoor-only dog due to her delicate complexion. Too much sun could put her at risk for skin cancer.

Ivory is an affectionate, easy-going dog who gets along well with other dogs. She is good with kids and adults and will make a great addition to a lucky family.

Visit Humane Society of the North Bay or email info@hsnb.org for more information.