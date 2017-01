Trixie is the girl with the most fabulous, expressive ears and is fun, fun, fun!

She loves all the toys in the yard, and she's up for all the fetching and romping and chewing.

She also a big fan of keep-away and catch-me-if-you-can with those toys, too.

She loves treats and is motivated to work for them.

Meet this fun, dreamy girl at Contra Costa Animal Services in Martinez, CA.