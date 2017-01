Solana is a playful 2-3 year old tabby that has been patiently waiting for her forever home.

She is a very sweet and affectionate kitty that is good with kids and dogs.

Solana is not fond of other cats so needs to be an only cat. She is spayed, chipped and up to date on vaccines.

Solana is available for adoption courtesy of:

PETaluma PET Pals

PO Box 750934

Petaluma, CA 94975

For more information or to view more adoptable animals visit www.petalumapetpals.org, or call 707 769-2199