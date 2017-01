- Our Pet of the Day is Sami, a 3-year-old Terrier- Pit Bull mix.

She loves to run and play with other dogs and is an energetic, social butterfly.

Sami does well in the car and loves to go on day trips.

She'd do best in an active household where she can get lots of exercise.

Sami is looking for a home where she can get-and give- a lot of affection!

For more information, contact the San Francisco SPCA at 415-522-3507 or by clicking here.